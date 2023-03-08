Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Columbus, NE
