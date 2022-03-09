It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 12 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE
