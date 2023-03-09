Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 7:51 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Columbus, NE
