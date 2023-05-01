Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Columbus, NE
