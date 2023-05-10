Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Columbus, NE
