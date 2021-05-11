Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.