Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
