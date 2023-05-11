Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Columbus, NE
