Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

