Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Not much activity during the day Thursday, but showers and storms look likely late tonight. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Get the…