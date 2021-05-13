Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.