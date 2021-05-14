Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE
