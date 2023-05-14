Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some could miss out on the rain today, but the storms that do pop up are expected to produce damaging hail and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Not much activity during the day Thursday, but showers and storms look likely late tonight. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Get the…
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …