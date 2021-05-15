Columbus will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE
