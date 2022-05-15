Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.