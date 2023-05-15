Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some could miss out on the rain today, but the storms that do pop up are expected to produce damaging hail and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …
Not much activity during the day Thursday, but showers and storms look likely late tonight. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Get the…