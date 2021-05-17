Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
