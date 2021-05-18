Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a …
Columbus's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 de…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s t…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is …