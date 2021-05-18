 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

