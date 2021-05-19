Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Columbus, NE
