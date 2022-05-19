Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.