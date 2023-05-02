Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.