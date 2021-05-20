 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

