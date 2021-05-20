Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a …
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models ar…
Columbus's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 50…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 de…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is …
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm d…
This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Columbus folks will …