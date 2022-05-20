 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News