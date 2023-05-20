It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could occur in s…
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forec…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms …