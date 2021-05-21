Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE
