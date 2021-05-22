Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.