Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

