Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE
