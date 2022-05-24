Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.