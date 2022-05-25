Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE
