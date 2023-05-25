The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Columbus, NE
