Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.