 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News