Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.