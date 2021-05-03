Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph…
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. I…