Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.