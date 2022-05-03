Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
For the drive home in Columbus: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Sunda…