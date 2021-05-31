Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE
