Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of rain today as a weak cold front works over the area. With the front stalling out nearby, the rain chance will linger into Fri…
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, Friday will be a little bit cooler and it's back to dry conditions. How long will we stay dry though and whe…
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
A small chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the better chance is expected Thursday when our next cold front rolls in. Find out w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …