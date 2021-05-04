Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
