Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Columbus, NE
