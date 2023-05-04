The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in …
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday thanks to a warm front, but showers are expected as well. Find out when and where r…