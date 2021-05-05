Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE
