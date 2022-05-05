Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.