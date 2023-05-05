The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Not much activity during the day Thursday, but showers and storms look likely late tonight. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Get the…
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday thanks to a warm front, but showers are expected as well. Find out when and where r…