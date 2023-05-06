Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Columbus. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.