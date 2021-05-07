Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.