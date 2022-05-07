Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Columbus, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

