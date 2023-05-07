Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE
