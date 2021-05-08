 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

