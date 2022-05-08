Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.