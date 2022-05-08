Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.