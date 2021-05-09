Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE
